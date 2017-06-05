(Refiles to insert dropped words in headline)
SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson said on Monday China should do more on the issue of
North Korea, which has stepped up its nuclear and missile
programmes in defiance of U.S. pressure and United Nations
resolutions.
"China and other regional partners should also step up their
efforts to help solve this security situation, which threatens
not just that region, but really presents a threat to the entire
world," Tillerson told reporters in Sydney after meeting
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.
"We desire productive relationships, but we cannot allow
China to use its economic power to buy its way out of other
problems, whether it's militarising islands in the South China
Sea or failing to put appropriate pressure on North Korea."
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Jane Wardell and)