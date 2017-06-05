(Refiles to insert dropped words in headline)

SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday China should do more on the issue of North Korea, which has stepped up its nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of U.S. pressure and United Nations resolutions.

"China and other regional partners should also step up their efforts to help solve this security situation, which threatens not just that region, but really presents a threat to the entire world," Tillerson told reporters in Sydney after meeting Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

"We desire productive relationships, but we cannot allow China to use its economic power to buy its way out of other problems, whether it's militarising islands in the South China Sea or failing to put appropriate pressure on North Korea." (Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Jane Wardell and)