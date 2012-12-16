* Territorial disputes between China, neighbors intensifying
* US seeks to support allies but avoid conflict with China
* Dangerous dynamic in play with risk of miscalculation
growing
By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 Far away from the United
States and usually far down the list of things Washington
worries about, the obscure islets at the center of bitter spats
between China and its neighbors have become a flashpoint that
could get hotter and embroil America.
This week served up fresh evidence that 2013 likely will
bring no pause in tensions rippling the seas around China. Japan
on Thursday scrambled fighter jets after a Chinese government
plane entered what Japan considers its airspace over disputed
islets in the East China Sea, just one of many contested sites.
Even as conflicts in the Middle East dominate the U.S.
government's foreign policy concerns, the State Department
believes that the multilateral territorial dispute in the South
China Sea is one of the most difficult issues globally.
But it has been relying largely on private diplomacy and
broad statements of principle rather than public arm-twisting to
try to head off potentially violent miscalculations over the
disputes. Underscoring this concern is the so-called pivot of
U.S. attention to Asia, which has involved more rhetoric and
consultations than deployment of American military force.
However, hardly a week passes without incidents over fishing
rights or oil exploration activities, and Washington's approach,
while it may have helped avoid outright conflict, does not
appear to be dissuading an increasingly assertive China.
Recent moves by Beijing "in part mean China has not been
deterred by the increased U.S. commitment," said M. Taylor
Fravel, a scholar at the MIT Security Studies Program.
China has taken de facto control of the Scarborough Shoal, a
reef that falls inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone,
and now frequently challenges Japan's control of islands it
calls the Senkakus.
Many analysts say intensifying Chinese pressure over the
islands issue since 2010 helped fuel the election victory on
Sunday of hawkish Japanese ex-premier Shinzo Abe. Abe's campaign
included calls for a tougher stance toward China.
The United States is officially neutral on the sovereignty
issues and has urged diplomatic talks. It insists that all
parties refrain from force and do nothing to impede sea lanes
that carry $5 trillion in annual trade.
"These are among the most difficult issues on the global
scene and we believe that we have played an appropriate role,
oft times behind the scenes, to encourage calm and the
maintenance of peace and stability," said Assistant Secretary of
State Kurt Campbell, the U.S. point man on the issue.
Some observers say they worry that Asian friends in Manila
and Tokyo might not get the full-throated support they have had
from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Campbell after those
forceful figures in Asia diplomacy leave their posts next year.
Another lingering concern for 2013 is the deep U.S. defense
cuts that could kick in if the "fiscal cliff" tax and spending
debate fails to get sorted out. That could dent Asian allies'
confidence in American staying power or feed Chinese
over-confidence.
NERVOUS STATES LOOK TO U.S.
Washington has longstanding security treaties with two of
China's adversaries in the dispute, Japan and the Philippines.
In the case of Japan, Washington explicitly has said the
islands Tokyo administers and calls the Senkakus - and which
China claims as the Diaoyu islands - would be covered by
their 1951 security treaty in the event of attack.
The Philippines has not received such U.S. assurances over
its disputed islets, but is getting American help improving its
tiny navy in the face of increased Chinese pressure.
After talks this week in Manila, Filipino military chief
General Jesse Dellosa said he expects the U.S. Navy to increase
ship visits in his country next year. He said port calls and
emergency repair stops at the former Subic Bay U.S Naval base
increased 30 percent in 2012 compared to last year.
China is locked in increasingly angry disputes with the
Philippines and Vietnam over islets in the South China Sea whose
surrounding waters hold important fishing grounds and oil and
gas reserves.
Former U.S. foe Vietnam has also stepped up military
contacts with Washington.
"Lots of states are nervous and they turn to the United
States when they're nervous," Fravel said.
Compounding neighbors' alarm at the assertive Chinese stance
on territorial disputes - which also flared up briefly in the
1970s, 1980s and 1990s - is a recent period of China flexing
increasing military might, including the launch of its first
aircraft carrier and the test flights of stealth jet fighters.
China often blames the U.S. Asia pivot for goading smaller
countries to join an anti-China "containment strategy" - a view
many analysts say is wide of the mark, given vast U.S.-China
bilateral trade, investment and exchanges.
But Manila has been warned by experts and former U.S.
officials visiting the region - most recently former Pentagon
number three official Michèle Flournoy last month in Australia -
not to mistake American engagement as a green light to take
steps in the disputed waters that provoke China.
Actual U.S. troop and military hardware movements under the
pivot have been small so far, with region-wide force levels
stable at some 80,000 troops, mostly in Japan and South Korea.
The longer-term dilemma for the United States is avoiding
conflict with China while protecting the integrity of the global
system in the face of Chinese "salami tactics of taking little
slices when it can," says James Holmes, a specialist on maritime
strategy at the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island.
"It doesn't really make much difference to us who owns the
Senkakus, let alone the Scarborough Shoal," he said, adding that
fighting China over those rocks would be politically difficult
to sell to a war-weary U.S. public.
But if China "wants to compel others to agree to the
principle that it can unilaterally modify the system, it can
pick something that nobody else has a real stake in defending,
then it can come back and pick something bigger and more
ambitious."
NATIONALISTIC DYNAMICS
Admiral Samuel Locklear III, Commander of the U.S. Pacific
Command told reporters last week it was important to "ensure
that all parties remain calm about these things and that we
don't unnecessarily introduce war fighting apparatus into these
decisions or into these discussions."
But many U.S. analysts worry about the dynamics of disputes
with several parties all facing nationalistic pressure to
respond to perceived challenges. Amid increased naval
activities, poor communications could lead to accidents at sea.
"The fundamental tragedy of territorial disputes is that
each country believes its actions are purely defensive and just
protecting their claims and that the actions of opponents are
offensive," said Fravel.