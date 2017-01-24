By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON Jan 23 The head of the U.S. Senate's
Armed Services Committee, John McCain, has proposed $7.5 billion
of new military funding for U.S. forces and their allies in the
Asia-Pacific, where tensions have been rising over China's
territorial ambitions.
The funds, $1.5 billion a year for five years to 2022, could
be used to boost U.S. munitions stocks in the region, build new
military infrastructure, such as runways, and to help allies and
partner countries increase their capabilities, an aide to McCain
and a U.S. military official said.
The funding proposal was contained in a White Paper issued
by McCain last week entitled "Restoring American Power." His
committee is expected to discuss it at a budget hearing on
Tuesday.
"Senator McCain believes the United States must sustain its
enduring commitment to the security and prosperity of the
Asia-Pacific region," a spokesman for McCain, Dustin Walker,
said.
"The Asia-Pacific Stability Initiative ... would ... make
U.S. regional posture more forward-learning, flexible,
resilient, and formidable," he said.
"These funds would boost operational military construction,
increase munitions procurement, enhance capacity building with
allies and partners, and expand military exercises and other
training activities."
An official in the administration of new U.S. President
Donald Trump, who took office on Friday, said he believed
McCain's proposal was "very much in general alignment with the
administration's goals in the region."
Trump has vowed to take a tougher line with China and to
build up the U.S. military, although it is unclear whether he
will succeed in lifting caps on defense spending that have been
part of "sequestration" legislation.
A U.S. military official, who did not want to be identified,
said the funds could go to construct new military runways in
countries such as Australia and the Philippines and to make up a
shortfall of munitions that the head of the U.S. Pacific
Command, Admiral Harry Harris, complained of last year.
"There's a shortfall in the total number of munitions and
also a quality gap," the official said, adding that more
sophisticated missiles were needed in the region to counter
China's "anti-access, area-denial" strategy.
On Monday, the new U.S. administration raised the prospect
of worsening tensions with China when it vowed to prevent
Beijing from taking over territory in international waters in
the South China Sea, something Chinese state media has warned
would require Washington to "wage war."
