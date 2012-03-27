* Dialogue under way with Japan, South Korea, Australia
* Middle East shield would focus on Gulf Cooperation Council
* China, Russia seen as likely to object to such projects
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, March 26 The United States is
seeking to build regional shields against ballistic missiles in
both Asia and the Middle East akin to a controversial defense
system in Europe, a s enior Pentagon official disclosed on
Monday.
The effort may complicate U.S. ties with Russia and China,
both of which fear such defenses could harm their security even
though the United States says they are designed only to protect
against states like Iran and North Korea.
The U.S. push for new anti-missile bulwarks includes two
sets of trilateral dialogues - one with Japan and Australia and
the other with Japan and South Korea, said Madelyn Creedon, an
assistant secretary of defense for global strategic affairs.
Such shields could help counter perceived threats to their
neighbors from Iran and North Korea and help defend the United
States from any future long-range missiles that the two
countries might develop, she told a conference co-hosted by the
Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency.
The model would be the so-called "phased adaptive approach"
for missile defense in Europe, Creedon said. This includes
putting interceptor missiles in Poland and Romania, a radar in
Turkey and the home-porting of missile defense-capable Aegis
destroyers in Spain.
Moscow fears that such a shield, given planned upgrades,
could grow strong enough by 2020 to undermine Moscow's own
nuclear deterrent force. It has threatened to deploy missiles to
overcome the shield and potentially target missile defense
installations such as those planned in NATO members Poland and
Romania.
China likely would be even more opposed to an antimissile
shield in its backyard, said Riki Ellison, a prominent
missile-defense advocate noted for his close ties to current and
former U.S. senior military officials involved in the effort.
Beijing "would take much more offense to an Asian phased
adaptive approach than Russia is doing with the European one,"
he said, calling regional shields a good idea in theory but
problematic in reality.
GULF STATES
In the Middle East, Creedon said Washington will work to
promote "interoperability and information-sharing" among the
members of the Gulf Cooperation Council - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,
Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman - as they
acquire greater missile-defense capabilities.
The biggest U.S. missile defense contractors include Boeing
Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Co and Northrop Grumman Corp.
The Obama administration at the same time stepped back from
an announcement this month that it was weighing the possibility
of giving Russia certain classified missile-defense data as the
price for winning its acquiescence to the European shield.
"We are not proposing to provide them with classified
information," Ellen Tauscher, the administration's special envoy
for strategic stability and missile defense, told the
conference. Instead, she said, the Obama administration had
offered Moscow a chance to monitor a flight test in
international waters of a U.S. Standard Missile-3 interceptor.
This, she said, would let Russian officials see for
themselves the accuracy of "what we are saying about our
system." The United States argues that the U.S. system poses no
threat to Russia's nuclear deterrent.
As recently as March 6, the administration had said it was
continuing negotiations begun under former President George W.
Bush on a pact with Moscow that could include sharing limited
classified data, but said it was making no headway toward a deal
with Russia.
Obama's administration was not the first "to believe that
cooperation could be well-served by some limited sharing of
classified information of a certain kind if the proper rules
were in place to do that," Bradley Roberts, a deputy assistant
secretary of defense, had told the House of Representatives'
Armed Services subcommittee on strategic forces at the time.
The idea of such data-sharing drew sharp criticism from
Republicans in the U.S. Congress including a move to legislate a
prohibition.
The rollback on any such deal involving classified data
exchange came after President Barack Obama was caught on camera
on Monday assuring outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev
that he would have "more flexibility" to deal with contentious
issues like missile defense after the Nov. 6 U.S. presidential
election.
Obama, during talks in Seoul, urged Moscow to give him
"space" until after the vote, and Medvedev said he would relay
the message to Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin.
