* Stops to include Indonesia, Brunei, China
* Talks likely on South China Seas flashpoint
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton will venture to the South Pacific this week as
she takes Washington's bid to reassert itself against China to a
remote corner of the world where the power rivalry is
increasingly apparent.
Clinton will lead a U.S. government team to the Cook Islands
for the Aug. 31 meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum, a group of
16 independent and self-governing territories scattered across a
huge expanse of ocean east of New Zealand, the State Department
said on Tuesday.
Clinton's trip will also include stops in Indonesia, Brunei,
East Timor and China, all of which are expected to include
discussions on the South China Sea, where competing territorial
claims by Beijing and its neighbors have created Asia's biggest
potential military flashpoint.
"We don't want to see the disputes in the South China Sea or
anywhere else settled by intimidation, by force. We want to see
them settled at the negotiating table," State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told a news briefing.
"And we have also consistently been calling for increasing
transparency in the Chinese military posture."
Beijing has accused Washington of sending the wrong signals
on the South China Sea, part of its push back against the Obama
administration's "pivot" to Asia that many Chinese analysts see
as a campaign to contain rising Chinese power and influence in
the region..
NURTURING RELATIONSHIPS
In the South Pacific, Clinton will have a chance to
personally emphasize the benefits of U.S. friendship to a group
of tiny nations that regularly line up with Washington on
international issues but which are also now being heavily
courted by Beijing.
The United States hopes to boost the forum as a regional
alliance to combat shared threats such as climate change,
encourage economic development and protect marine stocks in the
face of overfishing.
China has nevertheless been scaling up its economic
assistance to Pacific Island states, pledging a total of more
than $600 million since 2005, according to figures compiled by
Australia's Lowy Institute.
Clinton's hosts in the Cook Islands -- a self-governing
territory associated with New Zealand -- will be able to show
off a new, Chinese-financed courthouse and police headquarters
while other island states have received grants for official
cars, airport repairs, hospital construction and language
courses.
While much of China's historic engagement with the region
has been to counter diplomatic advances by its rival, Taiwan, it
has now moved beyond that, said Denny Roy, a senior fellow at
the East West Center in Hawaii.
"It is now probably more accurate to see the growth of
Chinese influence in the South Pacific as not necessarily part
of a scripted and controlled plan by the Chinese government,"
Roy said.
"It has become broader, part of China's economic and
government interests going abroad and seeking the room that
comes with being an emerging power."
Clinton's trip will take her out of the United States as
Democrats gather next week for a convention to nominate
President Barack Obama for a second term. Clinton, who as
America's top diplomat was not expected to attend, has said she
plans to step down at the end of Obama's current term.
But she will stand in for Obama himself at a meeting of
leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in
Vladivostok on Sept. 8-9, the State Department said.