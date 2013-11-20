WASHINGTON Nov 20 The White House renewed pressure on China on Wednesday to move toward a market-determined foreign exchange rate and to rein in cyber theft.

Susan Rice, President Barack Obama's national security adviser, announced in a speech that Obama would travel to Asia in April to make up for a visit canceled in October due to a U.S. budget crisis.

Speaking to an audience at Georgetown University, Rice said the United States will continue insisting on tangible progress by Beijing to improve the atmosphere for bilateral trade, such as a market-based exchange rate and increased U.S. access to Chinese markets and a bolstering of protections of U.S. corporate intellectual property rights.

Cyber-assisted espionage hurts China, she said, and if actions are not taken to rein it in, "This behavior will undermine the economic relationship that benefits both of our nations."