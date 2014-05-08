May 8 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a hearing to determine the probable cause of the crash of an Asiana Airlines flight at San Francisco International Airport last July in which three passengers died.

The hearing will be held on June 24 in Washington, D.C., the safety board said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to the three dead, more than 180 passengers were injured in the crash of the Boeing 777 jet, which was the first fatal commercial airplane crash in the United States since February 2009.

Asiana said in a report to the safety board that the crash likely was due to the pilots flying dangerously slow and an inadequate warning system that should have alerted them, according to documents released in March. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston; and Peter Galloway)