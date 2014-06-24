(Deletes extraneous word in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON, June 24 A former U.S. transportation
safety regulator said pilot error will likely be the focus of a
hearing on Tuesday on the cause of an Asiana Airlines
crash at San Francisco International Airport last
July in which three passengers died.
"I think things that they're looking at very closely have to
do with the performance of the pilots - their training, their
preparation," Deborah Hersman, former head of the National
Transportation Safety Board, said on the CBS "This Morning"
television program.
The board will examine causes of the July 6, 2013 crash
landing of the Boeing 777, which also injured more than 180
passengers. It was the first fatal commercial airplane crash in
the United States since February 2009.
Asiana said in a report to the safety board that the crash
likely was due to the pilots flying dangerously slow and an
inadequate warning system that should have alerted them,
according to documents released in March.
Hersman, who was board chairman until March, told CBS the
board will likely focus on how well the pilots were trained.
"Were they familiar with the system and the different modes
that they operated in? Was there confusion? Did they know what
was happening and were they prepared for the landing that
happened in San Francisco on a clear day?" she said.
She also said the board believed that two of the passengers
who died in the crash were not wearing seat belts.
The third passenger who died, Chinese teenager Ye Mengyuan,
16, was covered in fire-fighting foam when she was run over by
emergency vehicles at the crash sight.
Hersman said the board will look at what went wrong in the
emergency response to make sure it doesn't happen again.
