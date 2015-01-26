Jan 26 Atlantic City, New Jersey's financially distressed gambling hub, plans to reschedule a $12 million note sale for later this week, a city official said on Monday.

The notes, which will roll over short-term notes originally borrowed in 2013 to fund various repairs after Hurricane Sandy, were among more than $1 billion of U.S. municipal bond deals postponed on Monday because of a blizzard. Atlantic City's deal was to be a competitive sale but could be offered as a negotiated deal instead, Atlantic City Revenue Director Michael Stinson said.

"The hope is that the market will be friendly and that we'll be able to do that this week," he told Reuters in a phone interview. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)