Jan 26 Yields on some debt issued by Atlantic City rose to all-time highs in secondary market trading on Monday after the appointment of an emergency manager for the financially distressed New Jersey gambling hub last week.

Atlantic City general obligation and tax appeal refunding bonds maturing in 2024 with a 5 percent coupon were offered in one small trade at about 6.05 percent and are now priced at about 93 cents on the dollar. That is compared with 4.75 percent when they last traded in December and 4.32 percent when they originally came to market in late November 2013.

Yields on some of the city's general improvement bonds issued in 2011 shot up by 1.82 percent to nearly 5.71 percent on Friday, the day after New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appointed an emergency management team with ties to Detroit's historic bankruptcy.

On Monday, yields on those bonds rose even more to as high as 5.91 percent.

The appointment of an emergency management team for the hard hit city led Moody's Investors Service to cut its credit rating six notches deeper into junk territory.

The valuation of Atlantic City's debt began falling the day of the announcement and fell sharply the next day, according to Markit data. On Monday, Markit valued the bonds at about 95.87 cents on the dollar, with yields, which move inversely to price, hitting 5.55 percent after hovering between 4.48 and 4.68 percent the rest of the month.

The city on Monday postponed a $12 million note sale until later this week because of an U.S. east coast blizzard that prompted delays of U.S. municipal bond deals worth over $1 billion.

The notes were originally issued in 2013 to fund various repairs after Hurricane Sandy, and were rolled over once before last year.

Atlantic City's deal was to be a competitive sale, but could be offered as a negotiated deal instead, Atlantic City Revenue Director Michael Stinson said.

"The hope is that the market will be friendly, and that we'll be able to do that this week," he told Reuters in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York and Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Andre Grenon)