ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Feb 18 The mayor of Atlantic City on Wednesday provided a glimpse of his budget plans for 2015, saying he will propose a $235 million spending plan for this year, down 11 percent from 2014.

The financially distressed New Jersey gambling hub will also reduce employee head count through attrition, Mayor Don Guardian said during his state of the city address to the city council. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)