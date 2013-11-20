Nov 20 Atlantic City, the New Jersey gambling
mecca struggling with slumping casino revenues and property tax
disputes with the local gaming industry, suffered another blow
on Wednesday when its credit rating was cut by Moody's Investors
Service.
Moody's cut the city's rating one notch to Baa2, affecting
$219 million of outstanding general obligation and
city-guaranteed debt. The outlook remains negative.
The downgrade comes as the state begins testing a new online
gambling system this week, with the formal roll-out scheduled
for Nov. 26.
In February, New Jersey became the most populous U.S. state
to legalize Internet gaming, in a bid to resuscitate Atlantic
City after years of financial and economic decline. Delaware and
Nevada also allow online gaming.
Casino revenues have fallen largely because of competition
from other states.
At the same time, casinos have successfully challenged their
property tax assessments, leading to appeals that are costing
the city millions of dollars each year.
Atlantic City had to borrow $143 million in fiscal 2013 to
pay casinos for their successful tax appeals, according to its
adopted 2013 budget.
Most recently, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, owned by Boyd
Gaming Corp and MGM Resorts, argued that its
assessed property value in prior years should be reduced. In
October, a judge in state tax court awarded the casino $49
million, according to media reports. The city has said it will
appeal the ruling.