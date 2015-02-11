CAMDEN, N.J. Feb 11 The sale of Atlantic City's shuttered Revel Hotel and Casino was hanging by the thinnest of threads on Wednesday after a U.S. bankruptcy judge denied a move to extend the closing date but left in limbo a motion to terminate the deal.

Judge Gloria Burns in Camden, New Jersey, put off ruling on whether Revel AC could terminate its deal with Florida developer Glenn Straub, who made a $95.4 million bid for the casino, which has never turned a profit since it opened in 2012 with a $2.4 billion price tag.

Burns will hear arguments on Feb. 17 about whether Revel can solicit a new buyer and keep Straub's $10 million deposit. Revel lawyer John Cunningham said his clients were anxious to move on.

Revel's lawyers moved to kill the sale after Straub missed a closure deadline of midnight on Monday. Tensions erupted in shouting by the time the two sides left the courtroom on Wednesday.

Straub confronted Cunningham after the hearing, accusing the legal team of unnecessary delays.

"What you guys are doing is affecting a lot of people's lives," Straub said while the pair where in a hallway outside of the courtroom.

Straub then met with Revel's attorneys in a conference room just outside the courtroom. Much shouting could be heard from inside the room, and the parties emerged without a deal.

"We hope to close with a real buyer who will put their money where their mouth is," Cunningham told reporters after the closed-door meeting.

Straub had been hung up on provisions of the sale that would have included businesses that operate inside the casino - restaurants, nightclubs and the building's power plant.

He asked for an extension after those businesses won a series of court victories last week. They argued that they would be wiped out if the sale proceeded without consideration of their leases.

U.S. District Court Judge Jerome Simandle issued an order allowing the sale to proceed that left it up to a later date as to whether the sale would include the businesses and the contract with the power plant. (Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Editing by Hilary Russ, Bernard Orr)