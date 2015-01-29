WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission on Thursday voted to propose a fine of about $600,000
for second-biggest wireless carrier AT&T Inc over
violations of rules and requirements for operating some airwaves
licenses.
FCC officials said they had found AT&T, between 2009 and
2012, operated some of its cell cites differently from the way
they were authorized by the agency.
The FCC voted 3-2 to propose the fine, with Republican
commissioners dissenting over information they said was missing
from the documents about the proposed fine.
AT&T said the proposed fine stemmed from its own voluntary
review and discovery of "minor" modifications required to the
files it had submitted to the FCC. A spokesman said the company
strongly disagreed with the violations meriting the proposed
forfeiture amount.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh)