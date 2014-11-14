BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 14 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday asked AT&T Inc to provide specifics of its plan to stop investing in high-speed Internet connections in 100 cities until the FCC sorts out new "net neutrality" rules.
The FCC is reviewing AT&T's proposed $48.5 billion bid to buy DIRECTV, and in Friday's letter asked the No. 2 wireless carrier to detail its plans to limit fiber deployment following the merger and turn over all documents related to the decision. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.