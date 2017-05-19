May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless,
wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday
after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless
carrier over new contracts.
This is the first time that AT&T wireless workers have gone
on strike, which could result in closed retail stores during the
weekend, according to the Communications Workers of America
(CWA) union, whose AT&T members went on strike.
The CWA had said on Wednesday that wireless workers across
36 states and Washington, D.C. would walk-off their jobs if an
agreement was not reached by Friday 3 p.m. ET.
Wireline workers, who work in phone, landline and cable
services businesses in California, Nevada, and Connecticut, and
DirecTV technicians across California and Nevada have also
joined the strike. bit.ly/2riWfeB
"A strike is in no one's best interest, and it's baffling as
to why union leadership would call one when we're offering terms
in which our employees in these contracts ... will be better off
financially," AT&T spokesman Marty Richter told Reuters.
"This involves less than 14 percent of our employees,"
Richter said.
The workers have demanded affordable benefits, fair wages
and job security. They are also protesting the company
outsourcing jobs.
In March, about 17,000 AT&T wireline workers in California
and Nevada went on strike.
