By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK Dec 5 U.S. authorities are investigating other domestic suspects in a probe that involves evidence to be used in the case against the man accused of injuring more than two dozen people in September bomb attacks in New York and New Jersey, a federal prosecutor said on Monday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emil Bove gave few specifics in Manhattan federal court during arguments over the extent to which evidence in the case against Ahmad Khan Rahimi, 28, should be kept confidential.

But Bove said some of the material that prosecutors do not want defense lawyers to share with potential witnesses relates to ongoing probes, "including an investigation of some targets that are domestically located."

Further details could not be determined, including how directly that investigation related to Rahimi's case. Authorities had previously indicated they believed Rahimi acted alone.

Other evidence that Bove said he wanted to be treated as confidential related to attack planning, financing, bomb building and communications methods.

Those materials, he said, "could be used by others to create other situations that compromise public safety and national security, and what I am talking about here are follow-on attacks."

Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include use of a weapon of mass destruction in an explosion in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that injured 30 people.

The Sept. 17 attack came hours after prosecutors contend a pipe bomb planted by Rahimi went off along the course of a charity road race by the New Jersey shore, without injuring anyone.

Rahimi, an Afghan-born naturalized U.S. citizen, was arrested two days after the bombing following a gunfight with police, who found him sleeping in the doorway of a bar in Linden, New Jersey.

In court on Monday, Rahimi sat quietly as lawyers addressed the court. He noticeably limped while walking to and from where he was seated, at times leaning on chairs or tables for support. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)