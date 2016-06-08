(Adds background, quote)
NEW YORK, June 8 Investment funds, foreign
central banks and other indirect bidders purchased a record
share of a U.S. 10-year government debt issue at an auction, on
intense overseas demand for higher-yielding U.S. bonds, Treasury
data showed.
The investors bought 73.63 percent of the 10-year Treasury
note supply on Wednesday, surpassing the prior
record of 73.50 percent set in May.
"The indirect bidder strength is typically closely
correlated to the strength of the investment fund demand,
although with a bid this size, foreign indirect bidding might
have played a role as well, as was the case last month," Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates' market strategist John Canavan
wrote in a note on the 10-year auction.
Foreign demand for U.S. bonds has been robust as the yields
on more than $10 trillion worth of sovereign debt in Europe and
Japan had slipped into negative territory.
On Wednesday, the German 10-year Bund yield hit
record lows on safe-haven bids prompted by anxiety about the
June 23 referendum on Britain's European Union membership. The
10-year Bund yield was last at 0.055 percent after touching
0.033 percent earlier on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the latest U.S. 10-year Treasury supply cleared
at a yield of 1.702 percent, compared with 1.710 percent at the
prior auction in May.
