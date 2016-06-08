(Adds background, quote)

NEW YORK, June 8 Investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders purchased a record share of a U.S. 10-year government debt issue at an auction, on intense overseas demand for higher-yielding U.S. bonds, Treasury data showed.

The investors bought 73.63 percent of the 10-year Treasury note supply on Wednesday, surpassing the prior record of 73.50 percent set in May.

"The indirect bidder strength is typically closely correlated to the strength of the investment fund demand, although with a bid this size, foreign indirect bidding might have played a role as well, as was the case last month," Stone & McCarthy Research Associates' market strategist John Canavan wrote in a note on the 10-year auction.

Foreign demand for U.S. bonds has been robust as the yields on more than $10 trillion worth of sovereign debt in Europe and Japan had slipped into negative territory.

On Wednesday, the German 10-year Bund yield hit record lows on safe-haven bids prompted by anxiety about the June 23 referendum on Britain's European Union membership. The 10-year Bund yield was last at 0.055 percent after touching 0.033 percent earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the latest U.S. 10-year Treasury supply cleared at a yield of 1.702 percent, compared with 1.710 percent at the prior auction in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa Von Ahn)