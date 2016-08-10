(Corrects first sentence to show that the July result was the
weakest level in over seven years, not that it was "the weakest
level")
NEW YORK Aug 10 Demand for $23 billion of U.S.
10-year Treasury note supply on Wednesday rebounded from July
when it hit its weakest level in over seven years, as investors
loaded up on this debt issue due to intense global demand for
longer-dated bonds, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered
was 2.43. This compared with 2.33 last month, which
was the lowest since March 2009.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)