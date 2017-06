NEW YORK, March 8 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $20 billion of 10-year government notes to strong investor demand at a yield of 2.560 percent, which was the highest at a 10-year auction since July 2014, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year debt offered was 2.66, above 2.29 at the prior 10-year note sale in February and the strongest reading since June 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)