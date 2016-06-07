NEW YORK, June 7 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $40 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.190 percent, the lowest at a one-month T-bill sale in five weeks, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.52, up from 3.06 at the prior auction last week. The gauge of overall auction demand was the strongest since June 2.

Last week, the Treasury sold $40 billion of one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.265 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)