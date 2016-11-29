NEW YORK Nov 29 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it sold $45 billion in one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.365 percent, the highest since 0.440 percent at a one-month bill sale on Oct. 28, 2008, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.57, the highest since the 3.75 set at a one-month T-bill auction held Oct. 25.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)