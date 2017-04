NEW YORK Jan 25 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $55 billion in one-month bills on Tuesday, matching the record amount it auctioned on Nov. 17, 2015.

Last week, the Treasury sold $50 billion of one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, which was the highest rate on this debt maturity since October 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong)