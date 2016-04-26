NEW YORK, April 26 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Tuesday sold $35 billion of one-month bills at an interest
rate of 0.190 percent on the strongest bidding since October,
Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the one-month T-bills amount offered
was 3.83, above 3.55 at the prior auction last
week.
This gauge of overall auction demand was the strongest since
4.53 at an one-month bill sale on Oct. 20.
Last week, the Treasury sold $35 billion of one-month bills
at an interest rate of 0.175 percent, which was the lowest since
Dec. 29.
Also on Tuesday, the Treasury auctioned $20 billion in
one-year bills at an interest rate of 0.605 percent
and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.57.
In March, it sold $20 billion of one-year T-bills at an
interest rate of 0.660 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.14,
which was the lowest since December 2009.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)