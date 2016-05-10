NEW YORK May 10 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $45 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.245 percent, which was the highest in seven weeks, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of one-month T-bills offered was 3.33, the lowest in six weeks.

Last week, the Treasury sold $40 billion of one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.170 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.63.

"The market is definitely in need of more supply, but apparently there are some digestion issues at the moment," Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. wrote in a note on the auction results. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)