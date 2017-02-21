Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
NEW YORK Feb 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year government debt supply at a yield of 1.230 percent to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.82, up from 2.68 at the prior two-year auction held in January and the strongest since August 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
LONDON, June 15 Some U.S. shale producers claim they can produce oil profitably with prices well below $50 per barrel or even $45 per barrel; the oil market is likely to put those claims to the test.
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)