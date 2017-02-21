NEW YORK Feb 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year government debt supply at a yield of 1.230 percent to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.82, up from 2.68 at the prior two-year auction held in January and the strongest since August 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)