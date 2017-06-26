NEW YORK, June 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year government notes at a yield of 1.348 percent, which was the highest yield since October 2008, to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year notes offered was 3.03, which the strongest since November 2015. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.90 at the prior two-year note sale in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)