BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.43 billion as of june 26, 2017
NEW YORK, June 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year government notes at a yield of 1.348 percent, which was the highest yield since October 2008, to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year notes offered was 3.03, which the strongest since November 2015. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.90 at the prior two-year note sale in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
* Regency centers prices $300 million of senior unsecured notes
* Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering