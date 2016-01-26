NEW YORK Jan 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year debt to solid investor
demand at a yield of 0.860 percent, the lowest since November,
Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year issue offered
was 2.90, up from 2.80 at the prior auction in
December, which was the lowest since August 2009.
Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect
bidders purchased 57.85 percent of the latest two-year note
supply, their biggest share since June 2009. In December, they
bought 37.51 percent.
Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 12.30
percent, down from 27.07 percent in December and the smallest
share since November.
Primary dealers, or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve, purchased 29.85
percent, which was their smallest since July. In December, they
bought 35.42 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)