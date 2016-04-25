NEW YORK, April 25 Wall Street's top firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve on Monday bought their biggest share of U.S. two-year government debt at an auction since November, Treasury data showed.

The primary dealers purchased 38.36 percent of the $26 billion of the latest two-year Treasury issue offered , compared with the 37.39 percent at the prior auction in March. Monday's purchase was the biggest since 48.92 percent at the auction five months ago.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)