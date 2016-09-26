NEW YORK, Sept 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year government notes at a yield of 0.750 percent, which was below the 0.760 percent yield set at the prior two auctions, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year notes offered was 2.65, lower than 2.83 at the previous two-year sale held in August.

Monday's two-year note auction was part of this week's fixed-rate government debt supply.

The Treasury will sell $34 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $28 billion in seven-year debt on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)