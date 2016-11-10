NEW YORK Nov 10 A weak $15 billion 30-year bond auction on Thursday ended the U.S. government's November debt refunding as Donald Trump's U.S. surprise presidential win has stoked bets on rising inflation.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered , which gauges overall demand at an auction, was 2.11, which was the lowest since February, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)