NEW YORK May 11 Overall demand at Thursday's $15 billion U.S. 30-year Treasury bond sale, the final leg of the $62 billion quarterly refunding this week, hit a six-month low with investor purchases coming in below recent levels, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of new 30-year issue offered was 2.19, which was below than the 2.23 at the prior 30-year auction in April and the lowest since the 2.11 in November. (Reporting by Richard Leong)