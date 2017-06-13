BRIEF-Hiddn Solutions: repeat order of Hiddn SafeDisk from Dutch government
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA - REPEAT ORDER OF HIDDN SAFEDISK FROM THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $12 billion of 30-year government bonds at a yield of 2.870 percent, which was the lowest at an auction of this debt maturity since October, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered was 2.32, the strongest level since March. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.19 at the prior 30-year auction in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia non-compliant
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market extended on the previous session's rally in early trade on Thursday headed for its highest close in 20 months as investors focused on shares likely to benefit from economic reforms and from MSCI's decision. The Riyadh stock index surged 5.5 percent in reaction to the appointment of the architect of the economic reform and privatisation plans, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to crown prince. Previously the 31-year old was deputy crown prince.