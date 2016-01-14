NEW YORK Jan 14 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Thursday sold $13 billion of 30-year bonds to soft demand,
resulting in a yield of 2.905 percent, the lowest since August,
Treasury data showed.
The yield on the latest 30-year bond supply, however, came
in nearly 2 basis points than what traders had expected,
signaling reduced safe-haven demand with Thursday's rebound in
stock and oil prices from losses, analysts said.
The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered
was 2.29, the weakest since August.
In December, the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge
of overall auction demand, was 2.42.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)