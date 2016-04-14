(Adds auction details, background, quote)

NEW YORK, April 14 Investors on Thursday scooped up $12 billion of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds as this week's price drop in government debt yields enticed bargain-minded fund managers, insurers and pension funds, according to Treasury data.

Brisk bidding revived appetite for Treasuries on the open market which pared earlier losses after the auction.

The latest 30-year supply was the final part of the government's coupon-bearing offerings this week. It sold $24 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday and $20 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bond offered was 2.40, the highest since December and above the 2.33 at the prior 30-year bond auction in March.

The 30-year auction was "stellar," Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald wrote in a note.

The latest 30-year supply cleared at a yield of 2.596 percent, lower than the 2.720 percent yield set in March.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 65.11 percent of the latest 30-year bond supply, which was their biggest stake since the record 66.03 percent set in September. In March, they purchased 60.95 percent.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 10.82 percent, less than March's 12.01 percent.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 24.08 percent, which was their smallest share on record. At the prior auction, primary dealers bought 27.04 percent.

In early Thursday afternoon trading, the yield on the 30-year bond was 2.595 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. It was 2.615 percent shortly before the 30-year auction.