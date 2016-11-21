NEW YORK Nov 21 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it sold a combined $72 billion in three-month and six-month bills at lower interest rates than the previous week' levels as reduced supply helped boost demand for these debt maturities.

It auctioned $39 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.480 percent, lower than prior week's 0.515 percent on the $42 billion offered.

It also sold $33 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.605 percent, down from 0.625 percent last week on the $36 billion offered.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-month bills offered was 3.53 percent, up from 3.13 last week and the highest since June 20.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the six-month bill auction was 3.84, higher than prior week's 3.13 and matching the level set on July 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)