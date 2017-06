NEW YORK May 9 Bond dealers, large investment firms and other direct bidders on Tuesday purchased the most three-year Treasury notes at an auction in eight months, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury Department awarded this group of bidders 9.32 percent of the $24 billion of the three-year issue offered , which was the most since the 10.12 percent allotted last October. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)