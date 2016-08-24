NEW YORK Aug 24 Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders on Wednesday purchased a record share of the $34 billion of a new U.S. five-year Treasury note issue, Treasury data showed.

They bought 68.71 percent of the latest five-year note supply whose yield was 1.125 percent, which was the lowest since May 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)