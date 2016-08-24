Japan Dec industrial output rises 0.5 pct mth/mth
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's industrial output rose 0.5 percent in December from the previous month, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Aug 24 Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders on Wednesday purchased a record share of the $34 billion of a new U.S. five-year Treasury note issue, Treasury data showed.
They bought 68.71 percent of the latest five-year note supply whose yield was 1.125 percent, which was the lowest since May 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 President Donald Trump's executive order last week to cut federal funding to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities would likely not result in an impact to cities' bond ratings, Fitch Ratings reported on Monday.
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.