(Adds details on note issue, market strategist quote, background)

NEW YORK Aug 24 Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders on Wednesday purchased a record 68.71 percent share of the $34 billion of a new U.S. five-year Treasury note issue, Treasury data showed.

The five-year note auction was part of this week's $88 billion in Treasury coupon-bearing supply. The Treasury Department will sell $28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

In addition to the robust award to indirect bidders, overall demand at the latest five-year auction rebounded from a seven-year trough in July.

The ratio of bids to the five-year note issue offered was 2.54, which was the highest since May and up from 2.27 in July.

"The buyside takedown figures were also quite strong, led by a record Indirect takedown," Stone & McCarthy Research Associates market strategist John Canavan wrote in a research note.

Indirect bidders bought 68.71 percent of the latest five-year note supply whose yield was 1.125 percent, which was the lowest since May 2013.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 6.15 percent of the five-year issue, up from 4.73 percent the prior month.

Primary dealers or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 25.14 percent. This was less than the 41.63 percent in July, which was the biggest since August 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Grant McCool)