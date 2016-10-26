NEW YORK Oct 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $34 billion in five-year government debt at a yield of 1.303 percent, which was the highest yield at a five-year note auction since May, Treasury data showed.

The latest five-year Treasury issue carries a coupon rate of 1.250 percent, which is also the highest since May.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)