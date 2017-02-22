NEW YORK Feb 22 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $34 billion of five-year government debt to soft demand as it cleared at a yield of 1.937 percent, which was the lowest yield in three months, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.29, the weakest level since last July and below 2.38 at the prior five-year note sale in January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)