NEW YORK May 24 Wall Street's top 23 firms on
Wednesday purchased the smallest amount of five-year government
notes at an auction in a year, resulting in the lowest yield at
an auction for this maturity since November, Treasury data
showed.
These primary dealers which are required to bid at
Treasuries auctions to maintain their status for doing business
directly with the Federal Reserve bought 22.73 percent of the
$34 billion worth of five-year notes offered by the
Treasury Department, their smallest share since the record low
21.81 percent allotment in May 2016. nZXN0D0W1E]
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)