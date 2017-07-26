FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. awards indirect bidders most 5-year notes since Dec
July 26, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 13 hours ago

U.S. awards indirect bidders most 5-year notes since Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday allotted fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders their biggest share at five-year government note auction in seven months, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders received 69.76 percent of the latest five-year Treasury note issue, below the record high amount of 71.41 percent set in the five-year auction in December. They were awarded 65.21 percent at the prior five-year note sale in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

