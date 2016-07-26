* Indirect purchases at 5-year auction lowest since January
* Primary dealers buy most 5-year supply in nearly a year
* Direct purchases recover from June's 3-year low
* Yield in U.S. 5-year note auction lowest since February
(Adds details, background)
NEW YORK, July 26 The latest U.S. five-year
Treasury note auction drew the lowest overall bidding in seven
years on Tuesday as some investors refrained from purchases as
Federal Reserve policy makers were meeting.
The five-year Treasury sale followed a poor $26 billion
two-year note auction on Monday.
The Treasury will complete this week's coupon-bearing supply
sale with a $28 billion seven-year debt auction on Thursday.
The ratio of bids to the $34 billion five-year debt offered
was 2.27, down from 2.29 at the previous five-year
auction in June. The bid-to-cover ratio, which measures auction
demand, was the weakest since 1.93 in July 2009.
Investors have been reluctant to bid for Treasuries in case
Fed policy makers at the conclusion of their meeting on
Wednesday hint at a rate increase sooner than anticipated,
analysts said.
Fund managers, foreign central banks and other direct
bidders bought 53.64 percent of the five-year note supply, down
from 57.21 percent at the prior auction in June. It was their
smallest share since January.
With the drop in indirect bidder purchases, primary dealers
- the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with
the Fed - ended up of 41.63 percent of the five-year supply.
That was up from 39.06 percent in June and their largest share
since August 2015.
Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 4.73
percent, rebounding from a three-year low of 3.73 percent in
June.
The yield on the latest five-year Treasury issue was 1.180
percent, down from 1.218 percent in June and the lowest since
February.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Dan
Grebler)