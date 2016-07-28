NEW YORK, July 28 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $28 billion of seven-year notes at a yield of 1.340 percent, which was the lowest yield at an auction of this maturity since April 2013, Treasury data showed.

The yield on the latest seven-year government debt supply was lower than the 1.497 percent at the prior auction in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)