NEW YORK Aug 25 Overall demand at Thursday's $28 billion U.S. seven-year Treasury note auction was the lowest in six months, resulting in a higher-than-expected yield of 1.423 percent, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the seven-year issue offered was 2.38, the lowest since February when it was 2.25. At the prior seven-year auction in July, this gauge on seven-year auction demand was 2.51. (Reporting by Richard Leong)