BRIEF-Shenzhen Centralcon Investment's unit plans investment fund with partner
June 16 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
NEW YORK Feb 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday awarded 24.82 percent of the $28 billion of seven-year government debt supply it offered to U.S. primary dealers, their largest share at a seven-year note auction since October, Treasury data showed.
In January, these top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 20.65 percent of the seven-year Treasuries offered. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 16 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says allotted NCDs worth INR 1 billion on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Admiral agrees to contact customers who may have been given inaccurate information in renewal documents