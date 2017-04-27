BRIEF-AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 27 Investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders on Thursday purchased a record high 81.69 percent share of a U.S. seven-year government note issue at an auction, Treasury data showed.
Overall demand at the $28 billion seven-year note offering was robust, with the bid-to-cover ratio reaching 2.73, the strongest since November 2012. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp , the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. authorities moved on Thursday to seize a Picasso painting given to American movie star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood comedies, as they filed complaints to recover about $540 million they say was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.