NEW YORK Aug 31 The U.S. Treasury Department on
Monday sold $24 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate
of 0.270 percent, which was above prior week's 0.200 percent and
matching the level last seen in the week of Aug. 17, 2009,
Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of six-month T-bills offered
was 3.74, up from last week's 3.51 which was the
weakest reading since October 2009.
Appetite and interest rates on U.S. T-bill supply have swung
sharply in recent weeks due to global market volatility and
changing traders' expectations on the timing whether the Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates by year-end, analysts said.
The Treasury on Monday also sold $24 billion of three-month
bills at an interest rate of 0.095 percent, up from 0.050
percent last week.
The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest three-month T-bill sale
was 3.71, above last week's 3.49 which was the
lowest since October 2013.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)