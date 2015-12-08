NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $45 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.235 percent, which was the highest since October 2013, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.42, up from prior week's 3.13.

The Treasury also sold $14 billion of one-year bills at an interest rate of 0.740 percent, which was the highest since a one-year auction held November 2008.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.58, down from the 4.03 at the previous auction in November. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)